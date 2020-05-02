Western Cape premier announces four more virus deaths, total cases now 2783

As of Friday evening, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape was 2507, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a statement.

The four additional deaths in the province took the figure to 52.

According to statistics provided by Winde in a statement, the total number of tests conducted in the province is 39901, with 779 total recoveries.

There are 114 patients who are in hospital, while 39 are in ICU, the statistics revealed.

Winde said the province sends its condolences to those who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.

The premier proposed that those who had lost their lives due to the virus, as well as healthcare workers, should be commemorated. This would be done by flying all flags at national key points at half-mast every Wednesday from sunrise to sunset, he said.

Winde said he earlier this week wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa with a request to allow for this commemoration and honour.

“Once approved, each province could encourage municipalities to follow suit. This is a simple way to express our solidarity with those who have lost loved ones, and those who are working hard on the frontlines, in line with our ethos as a caring government. I hope that the President will view our proposal favourably,” Winde said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)