Parliamentary official dies due to Covid-19

Parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly Speaker Tandy Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, expressed their sadness on Friday at the death of Amos Komeni, a parliamentary employee, due to Covid-19.

Sixty-year-old Komeni, affectionately known as Bra A, was employed in the office of the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli, since May 2014 as a project administrator.

He died on Thursday.

“We are shocked and saddened by this; we all hoped he will conquer this and be discharged from hospital. This sudden turn of events has all of us gutted,” the presiding officers said. according to a statement.

Tsenoli said Komeni had served his office with utmost dedication and diligence.

“This invisible enemy has robbed us of a humble gentle giant, a dignified professional who was a role model for many younger employees. He was a gentleman who always went beyond the call of duty.

“He was an also activist who dedicated his efforts and time in various community upliftment projects. He served in various structures and was an active member of the South African Communist Party,” Tsenoli said, according to the statement.

The presiding officers sent their warmest and heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, family, friends, colleagues and everyone whose life he had touched.

They also extended their sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones due to the virus.

“We continue to urge South Africans to put all these families in their thoughts and prayers for strength and healing during this difficult time.

“We also wish a swift recovery to all infected. Let’s all continue to observe the regulations and always remember to adhere to all hygiene guidelines as part of our lifestyle,” read the statement.

Tsenoli will visit Komeni’s family on Saturday on behalf of the presiding officers.

