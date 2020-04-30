Covid-19 30.4.2020 11:24 am

Total of 2,451 motorists arrested for various offences during lockdown

Citizen reporter
Total of 2,451 motorists arrested for various offences during lockdown

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula during the release of the festive season road safety report at GCIS, 23 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The department of transport says no fewer than 800 vehicles were taken off the road due to unroadworthiness during daily roadblocks.

A total of 2,451 motorists were arrested for various road traffic offences, which include non-compliance with lockdown regulations.

On Thursday morning, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula was appearing virtually before the joint committee on transport to brief parliamentarians on the department’s response to Covid-19 following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the country would move to level 4 of lockdown from 1 May.

The department said over the period 1 April to 25 April, law enforcement authorities conducted a daily average of 167 roadblocks, resulting in an average of 23 567 vehicles stopped and checked.

“Over the same period, a daily average of 168 vehicles were stopped from crossing provincial boundaries, with Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape being the most notorious offenders.”

Law enforcement and road traffic officials will keep an eye on the patterns of compliance by minibus taxis with regards to the limit on the number of passengers they can ferry, whether they operate beyond the regulated hours and compliance by e-hailing providers and the number of vehicles on the roads, parliamentarians heard.

“We must, therefore, commend the overwhelming majority of taxi operators and motorists who continue to abide by the rules and motorists who heed the call to stay at home.”

Parliamentarians were told that an analysis of the compliance trends to the lockdown regulations and directions demonstrates that there has been overwhelming compliance.

“While the number of vehicles on our roads had reduced dramatically, by between 70 and 75%, a notable spike in vehicle movement was noted around Easter.”

“The daily roadblocks go a long way in enforcing compliance, which is further reinforced by the continuous enforcement of the road traffic laws. As a consequence of this, no fewer than 800 vehicles were taken off the road due to unroadworthiness.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Now is the time for government to announce the end of e-tolls’ – AA and Outa 30.4.2020
DA calls on Sassa to open all offices to speed up unemployment grant applications 30.4.2020
Employers ‘angry, frustrated, horrified’ by UIF Ters process 30.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg dies at 87, ANC confirms

Covid-19 Government is treating citizens like children, says DA

Business News Tobacco association vows to light up the fight on cigarette ban again

Covid-19 Read regulations in full: All the do’s (stay home) and don’ts (smoke) of life in level 4

Government Ramaphosa threatened with possible litigation over constitutionality of Covid-19 council


today in print

Read Today's edition