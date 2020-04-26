Two Cape Town police stations temporarily relocate due to Covid-19 cases

Two Cape Town police community service centres have been temporarily relocated following cases of Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that the Philippi East and Cape Town Central police stations have been temporarily relocated for a 48-hour period to allow for decontamination to take place.

The Philippi East branch will operate from Vuyiseka High School, across the road from the police station, while Cape Town Central has been relocated to the Cape Town cluster offices at the back of the station.

“These contingencies have been effected to allow the decontamination process of the facilities to take place, in line with Covid-19 protocols,” said Potelwa.

“This is to also to ensure service delivery continues unhindered. SAPS officials, who have been in contact with the infected members, are undergoing the necessary screening and testing.”

On Saturday, News24 reported that the Belhar police station, in Cape Town, had closed and its officers relocated to a local community hall following a “Covid-19-related case” at the station.

A similar process was also under way for the Public Order Policing Unit, with the building being decontaminated and officers being screened, tested and quarantined.

