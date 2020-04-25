Covid-19 25.4.2020 06:08 pm

Police station in Cape Town closed after “Covid-19-related case”

News24 Wire
Police station in Cape Town closed after “Covid-19-related case”

Image: iStock.

The police station will be closed for 48 hours for the decontamination process.

The Belhar police station, in Cape Town, has closed and its officers relocated to a local community hall following a “Covid-19-related case” at the station.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said: “Following a Covid-19-related case at the Belhar SAPS, operations at the station’s community service centre have relocated to a community hall in the same street. This movement is meant to allow the decontamination process of the facility to be undertaken in line with Covid-19 protocols.”

The police station will be closed for 48 hours for the decontamination process.

The number of officers who had tested positive for Covid-19 is unclear.

“SAPS officials who have been in contact with the infected member are undergoing the necessary screening/testing and [are] in quarantine,” Potelwa said.

“As screening and testing are ongoing, we will refrain from giving figures.”

A similar process is also under way for the Public Order Policing Unit, added Potelwa, with the building being decontaminated and officers being screened, tested and quarantined.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
846 Covid-19 recoveries in Gauteng, while 427 cases still active 25.4.2020
SA’s Covid-19 infection rate lower than the global average 25.4.2020
‘No evidence’ people with coronavirus are immunised: WHO 25.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Life in level 4: Takeaway food deliveries to be allowed, but booze sales still out

Covid-19 ‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts

Covid-19 200 Covid-19 cases linked to three Eastern Cape funerals

Breaking News Confirmed Covid-19 infections rises to 4,220, with four new deaths

Covid-19 What you can and can’t do during level 4 of the lockdown


today in print

Read Today's edition