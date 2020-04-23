Covid-19 23.4.2020 07:00 pm

EC’s Chief Nonkonyana in hot water for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

News24 Wire
EC’s Chief Nonkonyana in hot water for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

Eastern Cape's chairperson of the house of traditional leaders, Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana. Photo by Lee Warren / Gallo Images

Nonkonyana, as chair of the house of traditional leaders, was placed on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation into the allegations.

Eastern Cape’s chairperson of the house of traditional leaders, Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana, has been placed on precautionary suspension for allegedly contravening lockdown regulations, the premier’s office said on Thursday afternoon.

Nonkonyana’s suspension will remain in force pending the outcome of an investigation into the allegations.

Provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha said Nonkonyana’s deputy chief, Langa Mavuso, would take over his duties.

“The suspension will remain in force, pending the outcome of the investigation on the allegations. The executive (Exco) of the house was consulted about the MEC’s decision and they expressed their objections to it,” the provincial Cogta office said.

Contradictory statements

Nqatha added that the decision was taken in the interest of Nonkonyana himself, the provincial house and the entire Eastern Cape government.

“I am of the firm view it is important that, as leadership, we speak with one voice and avoid contradictory statements as we battle the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

No further details were available.

News24 tried to reach out to Chief Nonkonyana on Thursday, but his cellphone went to voicemail.

Allegations

Nqatha told News24 that at least seven cases of municipal leaders allegedly contravening lockdown regulations had been brought to his attention.

He said he had directed the speakers of each municipality to lead investigations against councillors found to have flouted regulations.

Earlier, Daily Dispatch reported that, in the OR Tambo district municipality, water tankers meant for drought-stricken communities were kept at the home of a councillor.

In response, Nqatha told News24 he was aware of the situation and had directed the speaker of the municipality to investigate and take action.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Eastern Cape conducts over 7,000 Covid-19 tests, 400,000 screenings 23.4.2020
Western Cape blood service driver tests positive for Covid-19 23.4.2020
Covid-19 infection total jumps by 318 to 3,953, with 10 new deaths 23.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus

Breaking News Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA

Covid-19 Punish leaders harshly for breaking lockdown rules – ex-ConCourt justice

World Oil rockets higher after Trump threatens Iran

Covid-19 Ramaphosa authorises 73,000 more troops, but it doesn’t mean all will be deployed


today in print

Read Today's edition