Health department reveals Covid-19 hotspots in Gauteng

The Gauteng health department has released a breakdown of the province’s 1,224 positive cases of Covid-19.

The province has recorded 826 recoveries and seven deaths, bringing the total number of active cases to 391.

The department said out of a total of 7,479 contacts traced, 2,975 people had completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms.

There were 46 people hospitalised in public and private facilities.

The department further confirmed that 28 Gauteng health employees had tested positive, with only one of the case requiring hospitalisation.

“There has been a number of recoveries so far. Eleven people have recovered and most are back at work. The rest of the employees are being monitored,” said the department.

It also reported sufficient PPE supply that is being used by the occupational health team working closely with facilities.

These are Gauteng’s Covid-19 hotspots released by the department:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Wednesday night that of Thursday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,635.

The infection figure increased by 170.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 133,774, of which 6,868 were done in the past 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown was as follows:

GAUTENG – 1,224

WESTERN CAPE – 1,079

KWAZULU–NATAL – 758

EASTERN CAPE – 377

FREE STATE – 106

LIMPOPO – 27

NORTH WEST – 24

MPUMALANGA – 23

NORTHERN CAPE – 16

UNALLOCATED – 1

He said there were seven more Covid-19 related deaths to report. Five of them occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal. This increased the total to 65.

“We express our condolences to the affected families and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients,” said Mkhize.

