Gauteng has 411 active Covid-19 cases, 781 recoveries

While Gauteng remains the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak with 1,199 recorded cases, it also has 781 recoveries, according to the Gauteng Department of Health.

There were only 411 active cases in the province due to the recoveries and the seven deaths that were recorded, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Recoveries refer to people who previously tested positive for the virus and are now negative.

Furthermore, of the 7,103 people who came in contact with people who tested positive and were subsequently traced, 2,973 completed a 14-day monitoring and isolation period with no symptoms.

These contacts no longer needed to remain in isolation, the department added.

Infections by district

As of 21 April, Johannesburg still had the most confirmed cases (712), followed by Ekurhuleni (257) and Tshwane (125).

The West Rand has recorded 40 cases, while Sedibeng has 11 people who tested positive.

Fifty-four cases have not yet been allocated, according to the department.

Countrywide infections

On Tuesday, the country had recorded 3,465 confirmed cases, with the death toll still at 58.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the number of tests had increased, with 5,427 conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of tests conducted to date stands at 126,937.

Mkhize, who was in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, said the rapid rise of cases in the province was a concern.

According to the statistics provided on Tuesday, the Eastern Cape recorded 345 cases, an increase of 35 compared to Monday’s statistics.

Five people have died in the province.

