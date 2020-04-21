Church of Scientology deep cleans Ekurhuleni police headquarters

Ekurhuleni police chief Isaac Mapiyeye has thanked the Church of Scientology for sterilising his force’s headquarters.

The church offered its cleaning services for free and they have now been engaged to clean all EMPD offices.

Its previous fumigation deal with the department of social development came to an end because the department “cannot be drawn into misrepresentation when the prime focus … is on rolling out interventions to mitigate against Covid-19”.

The international church, which enjoys the backing of stars like Tom Cruise, has been the subject of a number of documentary movies and court cases in the US.

There have been widespread allegations of its involvement in a variety of criminal activities and the organised harassment of its detractors.

It has also been accused by psychologists of peddling false and unscientific information, and preying on vulnerable people.

It’s founder, L Ron Hubbard lived in Johannesburg briefly in the 1960s, and reportedly praised the apartheid government’s forced resettlement of non-white South Africans.

CHIEF OF POLICE Isaac Mapiyeye thanked the Scientology Church Ministry that volunteered its services to sterilise all EMPD buildings and vehicles. They tackled headquarters on Monday, 20 April, and will move on to all EMPD buildings.

