Covid-19 20.4.2020 06:40 pm

Gauteng gives 120K families food hampers

News24 Wire
Gauteng gives 120K families food hampers

A man checks his food package at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

‘We cannot say we have enough, but we are pushing every day in all five regions, where 1,000 families receive food every day – that is our daily target.’

The Gauteng Department of Social Development says it is not yet concerned about food security during the lockdown because it had already launched a war on poverty before the national lockdown was announced.

Since the lockdown was implemented, 120,000 beneficiaries had received food relief by the department, which has about 200,000 beneficiaries on its database, including 2,700 non-profit organisations.

The department is giving out hampers to beneficiaries which is expected to feed a family of five for one month. It contains: mealie meal, rice, oil, instant porridge, beans, brown onion soup (sachets), soya mince, powdered milk, macaroni, toothpaste and soap.

“…we cannot leave the homeless to go hungry after lockdown,” the department’s spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane said on Monday.

“We cannot say we have enough, but we are pushing every day in all five regions, where 1,000 families receive food every day – that is our daily target,” he said.

He refused to say the price of each food hamper.

According to Hlongwane, the department meets its target every day, with officials delivering parcels by going door to door.

“R80m from the DSD coffers [province] has been set aside to make sure there is food. The national department is also going to provide an additional R43m to the province. Our donors have also given donations beyond R5.5 million so far,” he added.

“We have donors that work with us, where all food and donations assemble in the central food bank; this works as a feed to all the food banks in the five districts,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
US oil price collapses to 1 penny per barrel, a mind-boggling historic low 20.4.2020
US protesters decry shelter in place orders 20.4.2020
Khayelitsha metro police branch closes after employee tests positive 20.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Public protector-convened meeting ‘did not violate lockdown’, says spokesman

Government Suspended Welkom mayor causes more anger after ‘leave of absence’ letter leaks

Government DA wants Cele investigated for his ‘reckless comments’

Covid-19 Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed


today in print

Read Today's edition