DA says Gauteng Covid testing does not show real picture

The DA in Gauteng says a recent improvement in reported Covid-19 cases in Gauteng can only partially be explained by increased testing.
“This is disturbing as we are now picking up cases that have occurred since the 26 March lockdown which is less effective in densely settled areas where social distancing is difficult to achieve,” said the party’s Jack Bloom.
“About 70% of all testing has been done in private laboratories for people who can afford medical aid and can self-isolate in their homes.
“Gauteng needs to drastically increase testing for Covid-19 in order to take advantage of the present hard lockdown and enable the gradual lifting of restrictions to keep the economy going and save many people from starvation,” Bloom said.
The latest figures for Covid-19 infections in Gauteng on Monday show that 47 new cases have been detected in the province.
A total of 1,148 cases have now been reported, this compares to yesterday’s number of 1,011.
The provincial health department said there had also now been 551 recoveries.
Johannesburg still has the most cases with numbers up to 690, from 660 reported on Sunday.
Ekurhuleni has now seen 233 cases, Tshwane 122, West Rand 39, Sedibeng 11, and there have been 53 unallocated cases.
