Covid-19 19.4.2020 11:15 am

Claims that people suspected of having Covid-19 are being forcibly detained

Citizen reporter
Claims that people suspected of having Covid-19 are being forcibly detained

Picture: Gallo Images

The DA says the forced isolation of patients will discourage those possibly infected with Covid-19 from coming forward for testing.

The Democratic Alliance in the North West says it has been informed that people suspected of contracting Covid-19 are being forcibly detained at the Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp while their test results are pending.

According to party spokesperson Gavin Edwards, a person was admitted to the designated Covid-19 hospital while awaiting the results of tests.

“His request to return home and self-isolate was met with forceful resistance by the hospital staff and he was threatened by security to cooperate.”

“We were also informed that about 10 persons suspected of contracting Covid-19 have been kept involuntarily in a single ward at Tshepong Hospital, with tests results outstanding for more than 5 days,” he said.

The DA is calling on the health department to clarify the matter of forced detention.

“The regulations surrounding forced isolation are quite clear and it must be implemented only in the instance where a patient has indeed tested positive for Covid-19 and has been identified as a flight risk after a proper assessment has been made or where the suspected Covid-19 patient is not able to self-isolate.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link 19.4.2020
Health Minister Mkhize: ‘We must save our people from hunger and Covid-19’ 19.4.2020
Mkhize: People are still behaving in a far too risky way at funerals 18.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed

Business News SA government has not approached us, says IMF

World New York governor extends shutdown to May 15

Covid-19 MPs’ leave cancelled as parliament gears up to resume immediately

Covid-19 ‘We hang our heads in shame’ – Defence minister on alleged murder of Alex man


today in print

Read Today's edition