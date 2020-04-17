Dis-Chem confirms two more positive Covid-19 cases at Retail Park store

Two more employees have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Dis-Chem branch located at Retail Park in Boksburg.

According to sources at the store, workers were tested after the reported first case of Covid-19 at the store and they have been individually receiving their results this week, with others still anxiously waiting for theirs, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

The sources also raised their concerns, accusing management of not taking measures appropriate to the current situation at the store.

The sources claim some of the employees who were tested after the first case were not asked to isolate at home while awaiting their results, and instead they continued working until their results came back this week.

“This is very concerning if you think about the number of customers our colleagues have come into contact with during this period. Without wearing masks, people continued to work like there was nothing wrong and the shop operated as usual. Why were people not asked to at least stay at home while awaiting their results? Only now that more people have tested positive they decided to give staff masks,” said the source.

Dis-Chem spokesperson Kalsey Windsor confirmed to the publication that two staff members had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to three.

Responding to allegations that staff members who tested positive had been working without wearing masks, Windsor said the employees did not show any symptoms and no complaints were received from other employees.

Dis-Chem’s national clinic manager was working closely with local authorities and the NICD to trace customers who came into contact with positive staff members.

The store would remain open until further notice.

