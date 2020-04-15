Covid-19 15.4.2020 10:50 pm

Six new virus cases confirmed at East London prison

News24 Wire
Correctional Services officials work without masks during Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola's launch of a Covid-19 screening campaign at the Johannesburg Prison, 8 April 2020, and to conduct an inspection at the Johannesburg Management Area to ensure that inmates and officials adhere to the gazetted directions issued to address, prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19 in prisons. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Confirmed Covid-19 cases at the East London Correctional Centre have increased by six, with another three inmates as well as three additional officials testing positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the Department of Correctional Services said 56 inmates and 26 officials were confirmed to have been infected, up from the 53 and 23 recorded, respectively, on Tuesday.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said inmates in the female section have been tested, with two results coming back unconfirmed. They would be retested, he added.

“A total of 211 tested negative. Testing for officials is ongoing.”

One official also tested positive at the Worcester Correctional Services, where tracing was under way, Nxumalo said.

St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth remained on one case after an official was previously confirmed to have tested positive.

“A total of 83 officials were tested and their results came back negative. The department is awaiting results for inmates,” Nxumalo said.

At the department’s head office in Tshwane, where one official tested positive on Tuesday, no new infections have been confirmed.

