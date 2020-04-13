Covid-19 13.4.2020 10:17 pm

Pick n Pay Waterstone Village closed after staffer tests positive

News24 Wire
Pick n Pay Waterstone Village closed after staffer tests positive

Inventor Sudhakar Yadav (L) gestures as he instructs a driver to drive a coronavirus-themed made car to be used in a awareness campaign, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad, on April 7, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

Daphne Kriel, manager of the Somerset West mall, said the rest of the mall was not affected and shops were open.

The Pick n Pay in Waterstone Village in Somerset West was temporarily closed after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19, the retailer said on Sunday.

“One of our staff was sent home on Thursday after reporting that she was not feeling well,” they said in a statement in response to questions.

“She has subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.”

The company moved swiftly to trace her close contacts and asked them to self-isolate.

“We have been busy deep cleaning the store as a precaution and it will reopen tomorrow morning.”

Last Tuesday, the Bothasig Shoprite was shut immediately after a staff member tested positive.

A professional decontamination company was brought in to sanitise and deep-clean the facility, the group said in a statement.

Shoprite added all employees were tested, and those who worked closely with the infected employee have been placed in self-isolation at home for the next 14 days.

A mobile clinic was set up on-site to test all employees.

On Sunday, the Athlone police station was evacuated after a police officer there tested positive for Covid-19.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Sunday: “I can confirm that a warrant officer at the Athlone police station in the Western Cape has tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first police officer in the province to test positive.”

