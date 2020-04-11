Covid-19 11.4.2020 06:34 pm

US tops Italy as worst-hit country in pandemic

AFP
US tops Italy as worst-hit country in pandemic

A worker arranges beds to prepare a quarantine centre in an indoor stadium at the Sarusajai Sports Complex during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Guwahati on March 29, 2020. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

18,860 people have died in the US.

The United States overtook Italy on Saturday to become the country with the largest death toll in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 18,860, people in the US, which also leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 503,594, by the Baltimore-based school’s count.

Italy has registered 18,849 deaths according to an AFP tally based on official counts, but with a population of around 60 million it is less than a fifth the size of the US.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 The illegal cigarette trade is flourishing thanks to the lockdown

Covid-19 Mkhize willing to impose regulation on private hospitals due to Covid-19, parties told

Covid-19 Cosatu wants Western Cape MEC Debbie Schäfer removed for feeding school kids

Covid-19 The virus won’t go away and we can’t be in lockdown till December. Here’s what to do

Columns Clinging to the now, in the storm between the past and the future


today in print

Read Today's edition