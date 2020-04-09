Coronavirus: No construction yet at Pretoria showgrounds temporary treatment site

The Gauteng health department has not yet started construction at the Pretoria showgrounds where Covid-19 patients are expected to be treated, Health MEC Bandile Masuku said.

“We have not started building or putting up anything because we are still starting with our own facilities, preparing our facilities,” Masuku told News24.

The MEC was responding to News24’s questions about the Pretoria showgrounds and whether it could be used as a temporary treatment site with up to 300 ICU beds and ventilators.

He was speaking at the launch of mass Covid-19 screening at Johannesburg Prison, known as Sun City prison, on Wednesday.

The MEC would only reveal that all “its facilities are being prepared and are expected to be done around May”.

Earlier this month, Masuku confirmed that the provincial government was negotiating the possibility of turning the conferencing venue in Nasrec, Johannesburg, into a temporary treatment site for Covid-19 patients who need of urgent care.

“We are working with Nasrec to put up a bigger facility for hospitalisation purposes. When we talk about hospitalisation, we are referring to ICU, high care and a general ward,” he said.

News24 understands the site is expected to house around 2 000 beds.

South Africa has 1 845 positive Covid-19 cases after an increase of 96. The death toll stands at 18.

Gauteng is the epicentre of the pandemic in South Africa with its 782 positive cases.

The Gauteng health department hasn’t given a detailed breakdown of the number of infections in the province.

The Provincial Command Council is expected to present a Covid-19 update in the province later on Friday.

