Breaching lockdown regulations goes wrong for KZN father and daughter

Failing to adhere to the lockdown rules nearly cost a father and daughter their lives when they went swimming at Salmon Bay on Sunday, only to later flee from their rescuers in fear of being taken into police custody.

The daughter was first swept out to sea and both were later rescued owing to the watchful eyes of a security guard who had contacted medical rescue teams.

The pair then fled on foot, reports North Coast Courier.

Umhlali Saps spokesperson Captain Vinny Pillay said the father and daughter would face being arrested and charged for contravening the regulations if found.

“People need to understand that the virus is very serious and we will charge those who contravene the regulations,” said Captain Pillay.

KwaDukuza lifeguard supervisor Bongani Xulu said the problem was not isolated. Many others were flouting the regulations.

“On Sunday I requested help from Saps to instruct a group of surfers to come back to shore at Willard Beach,” said Xulu.

To date, Umhlali Saps have taken into custody and charged some 25 people for non-compliance.

At least 33 people have been arrested in KwaDukuza since the lockdown began for failing to comply with the rules.

This was said by MEC for transport, community and safety liaison Bheki Ntuli last Thursday at a roadblock along the R102, set up to clamp down on various crimes including overloading.

Captain Pillay said that once a person had appeared in court and found guilty, would have a criminal record.

Should you spot someone blatantly violating regulations, you may report it to the nearest police station.

