UCT records seventh Covid-19 case

A cyclist rides on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 March 2020. UCT has closed due to 3 cases of confirmed Coronavirus Covid-19. The South African government is expected to heighten measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. There are currently 274 confirmed cases in South Africa. Fears are high that should the coronavirus Covid-19 gain traction in Africa it could have a devastating impact on some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has recorded another Covid-19 case, this time a staff member, which brings its number of cases to seven.

However, one of the three students who tested positive has fully recovered.

“The student left self-isolation last week,” the university said.

The number of staff members who have tested positive has now risen to four.

“The university is in the process of contact tracing people whom the staff member may have come into contact with, and they will be advised to quarantine for 14 days,” said UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola.

In a separate article, Professor Ed Rybicki, the director of the Biopharming Research Unit at UCT’s Department of Molecular and Cell Biology, was questioned about the virus, and research into it.

Asked in that article whether he thought a person who recovered from Covid-19 would be immune, he said: “It is presumed so.”

