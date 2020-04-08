UCT records seventh Covid-19 case

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has recorded another Covid-19 case, this time a staff member, which brings its number of cases to seven.

However, one of the three students who tested positive has fully recovered.

“The student left self-isolation last week,” the university said.

The number of staff members who have tested positive has now risen to four.

“The university is in the process of contact tracing people whom the staff member may have come into contact with, and they will be advised to quarantine for 14 days,” said UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola.

In a separate article, Professor Ed Rybicki, the director of the Biopharming Research Unit at UCT’s Department of Molecular and Cell Biology, was questioned about the virus, and research into it.

Asked in that article whether he thought a person who recovered from Covid-19 would be immune, he said: “It is presumed so.”

