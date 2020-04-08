Tshwane launches Covid-19 hotline ahead of mass testing programme

Ahead of the mass testing programme for Covid-19, the City of Tshwane has launched a hotline which will deal with all aspects of the pandemic crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa announced the launch of the toll-free hotline that aims to bring residents closer to immediate responses relating to the virus.

“The initiative is aimed at bolstering existing channels of information and awareness by various stakeholders working towards a common vision of flattening the curve,” Nawa said.

The hotline, which has been created in partnership with the University of Pretoria (UP) is another tool to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to Nawa, the hotline will be operational between 08.00am and 17.00pm, and managed by clinical professionals.

The hotline will offer the following services:

Education and awareness related to Covid-19 matters;

Telephonic screening if people suspect they have contracted Covid-19, using an approved screening questionnaire;

Provide referrals to Covid-19 screening and testing sites;

Provide information and guidance about precautionary measures to take;

Serve as a resource base for other health-related enquires.

“Should the need arise, the City will increase the operating hours in order to meet the demand from communities,” Nawa said.

“In the next few days, the City will roll out mass testing and screening across identified sites in support of the presidential announcement. This will enable government to effectively target hot spots and vulnerable areas that risk exposure.”

Nawa also extended his gratitude to UP for seeing value in an initiative of this nature.

“Indeed, the City relies on the generosity of public and private entities to lend a helping hand during such unprecedented times.”

