Six people in Modimolle hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Ronel van Jaarsveld
The MDR Hospital in Modimolle, which is designed to treat people diagnosed with Covid-19. Six people are currently being cared for at this hospital. Photo: Herman Steyn

There are now six patients at Modimolle MDR Hospital who are isolated after testing positive for the Covid-19.

In total, 20 people have tested positive in Limpopo, 10 of whom are in the Waterberg district, reports Die Pos.

This includes two young female doctors from Modimolle who were forced by a court order to be admitted to the hospital rather than being at home in self-isolation. The health department in Limpopo made great headway when they obtained this court order and the police and health workers, dressed in protective clothing, accompanied the two doctors to their hospital on Thursday, April 2, from Modimolle.

Thilivhali Muavha, spokesperson for MEC of Health in Limpopo Phophi Ramathuba, confirmed to Die Post that there were initially eight people in the hospital, but two of them had since recovered and were discharged after being tested for the virus. One of the patients is a man who travelled from Gauteng to a settlement outside Tzaneen where he was tracked down by police and taken to hospital.

A man who was in Nigeria and tested positive was taken from MDR Hospital to Pietersburg Hospital after he started showing symptoms. A woman, 53, was also recently admitted to the MDR hospital.

According to Muavha, the hospital is only used for isolation.

“We have oxygen available, but the hospital is not equipped to handle serious medical cases. If the patients begin to show symptoms, they are transferred to a hospital equipped to treat them, ”he said.

According to a media release by the department of health, only three of the people tested in the Waterberg show symptoms of the disease.

Four of the patients had already tested negative and were discharged. The cases in Limpopo have been reported in Polokwane (5), Tzaneen (1), Thulamela (3), Makhado (1), Lephalale (5), Mogalakwena / Mokopane (3), and Modimolle (2).

