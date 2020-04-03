Covid-19 3.4.2020 01:11 pm

Eastern Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to ICU

Citizen reporter
A molecular geneticist in protective clothing prepares a test for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease in a hospital lab in the Rhineland Region, Germany, 01 April 2020 (issued 02 April 2020). Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

The spokesperson for the department of health says a doctor and a nurse from Dora Nginza Hospital have also tested positive for Covid-19.

A Covid-19 patient in the Eastern Cape has reportedly been admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Livingstone Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The HeraldLive reports that the spokesperson of the health department, Sizwe Kupelo confirmed that a 56-year-old Covid-19 patient had been admitted at the coronavirus quarantine facility in the province.

Kupelo was quoted as saying that all clinicians and officials who may have come into contact with the patient will be identified and necessary steps will be followed.

He reportedly said a doctor and a nurse from Dora Nginza Hospital had also tested positive for Covid-19 and were currently under quarantine at their homes.

Kupelo told the publication that it was believed that the nurse had attended a funeral of a retiree who worked overseas and that the funeral was said to have been attended by more than 50 employees, including international guests and people from other provinces.

Kupelo said those who may have come into contact with the doctor and nurse were being traced and screened and that the doctor’s wife was self-quarantining.

The publication reported that the health MEC in the province confirmed on Friday that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay had risen to nine.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

