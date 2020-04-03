Eastern Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to ICU

A Covid-19 patient in the Eastern Cape has reportedly been admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Livingstone Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The HeraldLive reports that the spokesperson of the health department, Sizwe Kupelo confirmed that a 56-year-old Covid-19 patient had been admitted at the coronavirus quarantine facility in the province.

Kupelo was quoted as saying that all clinicians and officials who may have come into contact with the patient will be identified and necessary steps will be followed.

He reportedly said a doctor and a nurse from Dora Nginza Hospital had also tested positive for Covid-19 and were currently under quarantine at their homes.

Kupelo told the publication that it was believed that the nurse had attended a funeral of a retiree who worked overseas and that the funeral was said to have been attended by more than 50 employees, including international guests and people from other provinces.

Kupelo said those who may have come into contact with the doctor and nurse were being traced and screened and that the doctor’s wife was self-quarantining.

The publication reported that the health MEC in the province confirmed on Friday that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay had risen to nine.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

