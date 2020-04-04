Covid-19 4.4.2020 04:40 pm

WATCH: Heavily sweating Zwelinzima Vavi battles Covid-19, says 'corona must fall'

Charles Cilliers
Zwelinzima Vavi battling Covid-19. Picture: Twitter

He received his diagnosis on Thursday morning after insisting on multiple tests when his mild flu-like symptoms would not go away.

After general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) Zwelinzima Vavi tested positive for Covid-19 this week he has been documenting his journey towards recovery on social media.

In a video clip of himself that he posted on Saturday, he can be seen to be sweating heavily and saying that he’s determined to beat the illness.

“Corona must die,” he declares. He vows in the clip that “we are made of stern stuff” and that “corona has finally met its match”.

“It’s going to be defeated. It’s going to be chased out of this body. It’s going to die outside. We will be the last to stand. It will fall. It must fall.”

The coronavirus can cause varying levels of severity and symptoms among different people, and it especially differs according to age and overall health.

Older people or people with pre-existing conditions tend to fare worst. Vavi is 57, which places him closer to the vulnerable group, though still not near the true danger zone of being 70 or older.

Take a look at his other tweets below.

He confirmed the news of his diagnosis in a live interview with eNCA on Thursday.

This after having persistent flu-like symptoms for days on end, he said.

Vavi explained that he first went for a test on Saturday and was told his temperature was completely normal. However, when his symptoms would not go away he demanded another test on Wednesday and got his results on Thursday morning.

He said he had to go into a self-imposed quarantine period and that his children, wife and other family members in his home would also be tested.

According to Vavi, he had no idea where he may have contracted it and was scrutinising his travel history.

His last known meeting was a political and ideological one with fellow Saftu members that was held two days before the lockdown was imposed.

