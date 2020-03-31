Covid-19 31.3.2020 07:50 am

Cops face three counts of murder, other serious charges amid lockdown

News24 Wire
Cops face three counts of murder, other serious charges amid lockdown

The SANDF are seen patrolling the streets, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

The number of deaths at the hands of police officers is equal to that of people who died from the coronavirus.

Since South Africa was placed under lockdown four days ago, police officers are facing three counts of murder and other serious charges as a result of their alleged use of excessive force.

The number of deaths at the hands of police officers is equal to that of people who died from the coronavirus.

Currently, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating three cases of murder, among others, against police officers in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said they were investigating two cases of murder in the Western Cape and one in Gauteng.

Seisa added the three victims died as a result of police action.

In the Western Cape, the IPID has also opened a rape case against an officer.

“Since the inception of the Covid-19 lockdown, the IPID has taken a proactive approach and ensured that its services continue to be rendered to all the deserving citizens of South Africa while the country is fighting the dangerous coronavirus,” said Seisa.

He added it had no mandate to investigate members of the SA National Defence Force.

Seisa said by Monday morning, it had received 21 complaints against police officers.

Apart from a murder case registered in Gauteng, the IPID is also investigating six cases of discharging of firearms, three of assault and one of corruption in the province.

Seisa said they have also opened two cases of assault against a police officer in the Free State, one in KwaZulu-Natal and another in Mpumalanga.

Another Mpumalanga officer is also facing a charge of corruption.

In the Eastern Cape, the IPID is investigating a case of discharging of a police firearm as well as in Mpumalanga.

“During this period, the IPID has received a significant number of calls which were outside its mandate,” said Seisa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nkandla couple arrested for flouting lockdown regulations on wedding day 31.3.2020
South African youths stuck in Peru, Lima claim embassy not taking their pleas to come home seriously 31.3.2020
SA stands on the edge of an abyss 31.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 There is help for heavy drinkers suffering from alcohol withdrawal

Business News Crisis in informal sector as 2.5m entrepreneurs can’t work

World Italy extends lockdown until ‘at least’ April 12

Covid-19 Ramaphosa promises mass screenings in SA as Covid cases at 1,326, with three deaths

Covid-19 Peak US death rate to hit in April


today in print

Read Today's edition