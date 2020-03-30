Netcare hospital pharmacies suspend sales to public for sake of staff, patients

The public will no longer have access to Netcare’s in-hospital pharmacies after the private medical services group suspended access to reduce the risk of transmission to healthcare workers and patients.

“This measure will serve to reduce the traffic in our hospitals, and will assist in reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission to healthcare workers and those in our care. Critical in-hospital pharmacy services will be prioritised during this pandemic period,” said Jacques du Plessis, managing director of Netcare’s hospital division, on Monday.

He said that the general public would not have access until further notice.

Du Plessis said that Netcare had made alternative arrangements so that those who received chronic medication at their pharmacies “will not be compromised during this period”.

“Individuals who have a chronic or monthly medicine prescription with Netcare in-hospital pharmacies should contact the pharmacy to arrange collection of their pre-packaged medication at a designated collection point in the screening area outside the hospital,” he said.

Alternatively, Netcare pharmacists could contact a retail pharmacy of the individual’s choice to assist with making arrangements for the collection of prescriptions, said Du Plessis.

He said pharmaceutical services to those in hospital would continue as normal.

“Our pharmacies will continue to provide full pharmaceutical service to those in our care in our hospitals, as well as to issue ‘to-take-out’ medicine for individuals who are discharged from hospital, and to fill prescriptions for persons seen at the emergency departments.

“The in-hospital pharmacies will also dispense medicine to staff and doctors on duty at the hospitals.”

Du Plessis said they hoped the public would understand that the measure was meant to curtail Covid-19.

“We trust that the public will appreciate that we have made this decision in the best interests of all concerned, and we are grateful for their understanding as we all stand together to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

