Gauteng health confirms Covid-19 case in Alexandra, but patient travelled to Limpopo

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed initial reports of a first case of coronavirus in Alexandra and five people who are under quarantine after being in close contact with the man.

According to the department, the confirmed case was tested and instructed to remain under self-isolation while awaiting results, only for him to then travel to Limpopo.

“Upon positive confirmation of results, our team of tracers working with law enforcement agencies tracked the confirmed case to Limpopo.

“He had disregarded an instruction and travelled outside of the province last week before the lockdown.”

He was under isolation in Limpopo, with all known contacts already been identified, tested and placed in quarantine while they await their results.

“Our tracing team will continue to work on the tracking and tracing of other possible contacts.”

The department had previously denied reports of a positive case in the township, but confirmed five people had been placed in quarantine after close contact with a positive case.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.