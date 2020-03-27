Covid-19 27.3.2020 01:27 pm

Bloemfontein CBD still a hive of activity despite day 1 of lockdown

Seithati Semenokane
Bloemfontein CBD still a hive of activity despite day 1 of lockdown

Police officers and vehicles have been spotted roaming the streets, stopping and checking permits. PHOTOS: PIERCE VAN HEERDEN

Police officers and vehicles have been spotted roaming the streets, even stopping and checking permits, but despite this, some people are still walking in pairs and even in groups.

In spite of the national lockdown that came into effect at midnight last night, residents in Bloemfontein are still flocking to the shops for essentials.

While regulations state that people should be walking alone, Bloemfontein Courant’s reporters on the ground have observed that some are walking in pairs and even in groups.

Police officers and vehicles have been spotted roaming the streets, even stopping and checking permits.

There is a queue outside the Middestad Centre with residents waiting to get essentials.

Bloemfontein’s downtown CBD is reportedly very busy, teeming with people driving around and doing shopping.

Many people are gathered at the department of labour offices, with only a few being let in at a time.

Despite this, there are still queues outside the Middestad Centre with residents waiting to get essentials from Shoprite and Clicks. And according to reporters, not a lot of social distancing is being applied.

Shoppers are given squirts of hand sanitiser before entering the centre.

Cabs are picking up some shoppers even though it was communicated that they would stop working at 9am.

An irate resident who spoke to Bloemfontein Courant on condition of anonymity asked why the government said they could come shop if there was no transport to take them home.

“Our food is now going to rot while we sit here and wait till 4pm. They should have let us rather just stay at home as taxis are still bringing in people and not making us aware that they can’t take us back home. The police chased all the taxis away,” said the resident.

Residents are complaining about a lack of taxi’s available to take them home after shopping trips.

Another resident said he could call a friend to pick him up, but that the friend will need a permit to come from his home.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: From crowds in Alex to people still jogging, 21-day lockdown off to a rocky start 27.3.2020
How to shop for groceries during lockdown 27.3.2020
Gauteng’s homeless people ‘have rights’ and won’t be forced into shelters – Lesufi 27.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News It’s not too late to register as an essential service provider

Education Date for reopening of schools only likely to be finalised after 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 WHO says doesn’t know if HIV+ persons are more at risk of Covid-19

Breaking News Kimberley SABC staff go under quarantine as reporter tests positive

World Stocks rally advances on German, US stimulus plans


today in print

Read Today's edition