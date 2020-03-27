Bloemfontein CBD still a hive of activity despite day 1 of lockdown

In spite of the national lockdown that came into effect at midnight last night, residents in Bloemfontein are still flocking to the shops for essentials.

While regulations state that people should be walking alone, Bloemfontein Courant’s reporters on the ground have observed that some are walking in pairs and even in groups.

Police officers and vehicles have been spotted roaming the streets, even stopping and checking permits.

Bloemfontein’s downtown CBD is reportedly very busy, teeming with people driving around and doing shopping.

Many people are gathered at the department of labour offices, with only a few being let in at a time.

Despite this, there are still queues outside the Middestad Centre with residents waiting to get essentials from Shoprite and Clicks. And according to reporters, not a lot of social distancing is being applied.

Shoppers are given squirts of hand sanitiser before entering the centre.

Cabs are picking up some shoppers even though it was communicated that they would stop working at 9am.

An irate resident who spoke to Bloemfontein Courant on condition of anonymity asked why the government said they could come shop if there was no transport to take them home.

“Our food is now going to rot while we sit here and wait till 4pm. They should have let us rather just stay at home as taxis are still bringing in people and not making us aware that they can’t take us back home. The police chased all the taxis away,” said the resident.

Another resident said he could call a friend to pick him up, but that the friend will need a permit to come from his home.

