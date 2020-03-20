Limpopo wants Easter travellers arriving alive, protected from virus

The Limpopo provincial government will this Easter use one campaign to preach two messages.

On the busy N1 highway between Gauteng and Zimbabwe, it will heighten awareness about the Arrive Alive road safety campaign and also about the steps announced to fight coronavirus.

Gauteng had recorded 62 positive coronavirus cases by Thursday, while Limpopo had only one.

The N1 is usually busy during the Easter holidays, with many people travelling from their places of work in Gauteng to other African countries, via the Beitbridge border crossing.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said her department would be working closely with the South African National Taxi Council to educate taxi and bus operators as they travelled to their destinations.

“We have targeted the N1 road because of the massive volume of traffic between Gauteng and Zimbabwe,” she said. “Bus and taxi operators, including passengers travelling [with them] will be taught how to use sanitisers and how to protect themselves, so that they do not only arrive alive, but also arrive protected from the dangerous disease.”

Ramathuba added: “Our premier has just launched a new programme called WAC, which is aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus.

“WAC stands for: W – wash our hands after touching an object or shaking hands with someone; A – avoid touching or rubbing our noses and faces, and C – cover our noses and mouth when coughing or sneezing.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa last Sunday announced that 35 of South Africa’s border posts and two seaports would be closed with effect from Wednesday in an effort to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Ramathuba said her department was planning to take her WAC initiative to the Beitbridge border post with the department of transport and community safety to educate the large numbers of the people passing through.

She said the department would help in screening the body temperatures of people getting into or out of the country.

