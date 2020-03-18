Covid-19 18.3.2020 06:59 pm

MJC suspends Jumuah prayers, but no call to close mosques

News24 Wire
MJC suspends Jumuah prayers, but no call to close mosques

Stegman Road mosque, Cape Town. Picture: Facebook

‘Uppermost in sharia, is the preservation of life and implementing social distancing to prevent the further transmission of the virus.’

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has suspended Jumuah prayers for four weeks amid the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa, it announced on Wednesday.

The decision followed consultations with health experts and stakeholders but it would be reviewed “on a regular basis”, the MJC said in a statement.

“We recommend that special consideration be given to spatial planning inside mosques. As South Africans, we are required to fulfil our civic responsibility to work towards the containment of the coronavirus before it spreads out of control.

“Uppermost in sharia, is the preservation of life and implementing social distancing to prevent the further transmission of the virus.”

The MJC said this was not a call to close all mosques, adding it respected those who decided to do so.

Strong measures should be put in place to limit the amount of people attending, it said.

“The sick, elderly, small children, women and those with pre-existing respiratory illnesses must refrain from coming to mosque until we can overcome this crisis.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Ijtima – an annual Islamic congregation that was set to take place at the Stromia Road Grounds – was postponed and a new date would be announced once the Covid-19 crisis was over, the organisers said on their website.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Relief as passengers stuck on cruise ship in Cape Town test negative 18.3.2020
Government set to give jail time for people flouting rules against big gatherings 18.3.2020
Cosatu supports Nehawu strike over salaries, but slams planned march 18.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 WATCH: Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or face being nationalised. Ramaphosa laughs

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane


today in print

Read Today's edition