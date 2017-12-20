Contrary views by ANC leaders on integrity commission

The question of whether the African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission should have original powers to summon members of the party will be taken to the national general council for further discussion, ANC MP Mathole Motshekga said on Wednesday.

Briefing journalists on the commission on amendments to the ANC constitution, Motshekga said: “The quesiton of the integrity commission, is the at the integrity commission is created by the ANC and the view was that it should be accountable to ANC, make recommendations to the ANC [NEC] and that’s where we left the matters.”

Earlier, police minister Fikile Mbabula during a media briefing on organisation renewal suggested the integrity commission should be able to bypass the NEC when it wanted to call an ANC member or leader to account.

“If the integrity commission makes an assessment that a member of the ANC is bringing the organisation into disrepute, it must not ask NEC…it must simply exercise powers.”

The contradictory views will be put to the national general council next year for debate and decision.

– African News Agency (ANA)