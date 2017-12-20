ANC conference endorses Zuma’s free education announcement

Jacob Zuma’s announcement during the first day of the ANC conference that government should offer free higher education to middle income and poor families has been endorsed by the commission on education and health.

Naledi Pandor said there was a “strong call that government must act speedily to implement free higher education and to provide support for families in the middle strata. The conference said that this is something they want government to implement from 2018.”

Pandor reported that delegates in the education and health commission were worried about silo mentality within the science and technology sector.

“[There must be] Correlation between knowledge production institutions in the country and industry. There must be a relationship between universities, science agencies and industry,” she said.

The delegates also zoned in on the declining rate of teaching graduates as well as appalling literacy levels.

“We must intensify and expand Fundza Lushaka bursary programme because we are not keeping up with production of teachers, the number is not equal to those exiting the education system. We must improve literacy at primary school levels. We need much stronger levels of achievements within the basic school system” she explained.

The delegates also reaffirmed government’s intention to resource technical and vocational education and training institutions to relieve pressure faced by universities.

“There is a need to work closely with higher education on graduate unemployment, students are emerging as graduates with minimal work-related skills. We need to improve our understand and teaching of skills required by the economy.

“We need to look at the curriculum and skills needed…expansion of TVET into technical skills and appreciation and support for students,” she told the media while stressing rural education needed immediate attention.

Pandor also spoke about about how delegates would like to see the implementation the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) expedited.

“The national health insurance system must be implemented. There are proposals on NHI fund and we need to see government accelerate steps to implement. The pilot sites we have at the moment, perhaps we need to look at expanding the number of pilot sites,” she emphasised.

The conference delegates also agreed that government should aspire to reach 5% GDP growth by 2020, an “ambitious” target, she added.