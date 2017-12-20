 
menu
54th ANC National Conference 20.12.2017 06:16 pm

#ANC54: Mabuza and Magashule will have to give up their provincial party jobs

ANA
Mabuza is celebrated by residents and churches in Mpumalanga

Mabuza is celebrated by residents and churches in Mpumalanga

David Mabuza is also the provincial chairman of the party in the Mpumalanga provinces while the party’s new secretary general, Ace Magashule, was the Free State chairperson.

Newly elected members to the national executive committee (NEC) of South Africa’s ruling party who hold lower positions should relinquish the latter, the African National Congress (ANC) 54th conference has resolved.

Newly elected deputy president of the party, David Mabuza, is also the provincial chairman of the party in the Mpumalanga provinces while the party’s new secretary general, Ace Magashule, was the Free State chairperson, although his reelection to the latter position was declared null and void by the high court in Bloemfontein prior to the conference.

Reporting back on the commission on amendments to the ANC constitution, Mathole Motshekga, said it was decided that if people are elected to higher structures in the party, they should give up their jobs in lower structures.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Musical chairs as top six leaders create vacancies in party structures

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

 

Related Stories
ANC conference endorses Zuma’s free education announcement 20.12.2017
Social media reactions: Ace Magashule remains ANC secretary general 20.12.2017
National Union of Mineworkers congratulates Ramaphosa 19.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 No 12 King's Command

VALUE BET

RACE 8 7 Star of Caesour

RACE MEETING

20 December Greyville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.