ANC54: Mabuza and Magashule will have to give up their provincial party jobs

Newly elected members to the national executive committee (NEC) of South Africa’s ruling party who hold lower positions should relinquish the latter, the African National Congress (ANC) 54th conference has resolved.

Newly elected deputy president of the party, David Mabuza, is also the provincial chairman of the party in the Mpumalanga provinces while the party’s new secretary general, Ace Magashule, was the Free State chairperson, although his reelection to the latter position was declared null and void by the high court in Bloemfontein prior to the conference.

Reporting back on the commission on amendments to the ANC constitution, Mathole Motshekga, said it was decided that if people are elected to higher structures in the party, they should give up their jobs in lower structures.

– African News Agency (ANA)