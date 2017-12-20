[close]
 
54th ANC National Conference 20.12.2017 11:23 am

Thabo Mbeki congratulates Ramaphosa on winning top ANC post

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Former president Thabo Mbeki. (Photo by Gallo Images / Business Day / Puxley Makgatho)

FILE PICTURE: Former president Thabo Mbeki. (Photo by Gallo Images / Business Day / Puxley Makgatho)

The ANC also elected its top six national officials on Monday.

Former president Thabo Mbeki on Wednesday congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his election as new leader of the African National Congress.

In a brief statement, Mbeki’s foundation also wished the conference success “as it deliberates on policy matters which must address the many challenges our country faces”.

On Monday, Ramaphosa defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be elected president of the ANC at the party’s elective conference in Johannesburg. Ramaphosa received 2 440 votes against Dlamini-Zuma’s 2 261.

– African News Agency (ANA)
