Thabo Mbeki congratulates Ramaphosa on winning top ANC post

Former president Thabo Mbeki on Wednesday congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his election as new leader of the African National Congress.

In a brief statement, Mbeki’s foundation also wished the conference success “as it deliberates on policy matters which must address the many challenges our country faces”.

On Monday, Ramaphosa defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be elected president of the ANC at the party’s elective conference in Johannesburg. Ramaphosa received 2 440 votes against Dlamini-Zuma’s 2 261.