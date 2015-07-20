Tomorrow’s news today: skorokoro taxis, a despot in court and Barca in the US

Joburg’s skorokoro taxis

Many Gauteng taxi owners are allegedly ignoring defects on their vehicles which put the lives of passengers at risk. Typical examples are at the Ivory Park extension 2 taxi rank near Midrand. It is alleged one minibus taxi with a dysfunctional handbrake nearly hit a woman passenger last month when it rolled down from a platform while she was walking into this rank.

Chad dictator in the dock

Senegal put former Chad dictator Hissene Habre in the dock yesterday, 25 years after the end of his blood-soaked reign, in a trial seen as a test case for African justice. Once dubbed “Africa’s Pinochet”, the 72-year-old has been in custody in Senegal since his arrest in June 2013 at the home he shared in an affluent suburb of Dakar with his wife and children. Dressed in white robes and a turban, he pumped a fist in the air and cried “God is greatest” as he was escorted by guards into the Extraordinary African Chambers in the Senegalese capital.

Barca coach would rather not be in US

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique would rather the team did not have to fly off on long-distance tours before the regular season but understands they are important for the club’s marketing strategy. Luis Enrique and his squad, missing resting Copa America participants Lionel Messi and Neymar, arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday and play their opening International Champions Cup game against MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy in Pasadena on Tuesday.

