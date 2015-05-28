Mobile kitchen unit donated to disadvantaged school

As the country celebrates Child Protection Week, Woolworths and Tarlton police have partnered in donating a fully-fledged mobile kitchen unit valued at R66 000 to the school in the West Rand on Wednesday.

Tarlton Primary School principal Ethel Dambula said the initiative would make a huge difference to pupils and staff members.

“Our food handlers used to carry water for about 20m from the outside tap to the kitchen,” said Dambula.

“This shows that not only teachers and parents care about the education of our children, but other people and companies as well. Let’s keep this triangle going as our children`s education is a collective effort. I also want to thank educational motivation and messages of encouragement delivered by the police and representatives from Woolworths,” she said.

Tarlton police spokesperson Constable Lucky Matome said it was police’s duty to help and educate children.

“As the station, we have donated a first aid kit, a comfort pack including sanitary towels, and 16 soccer balls. This is an ongoing project as we have planned to build a veranda. The disaster management will dispatch its representatives to teach pupils and the staff members how to use the kit in case of injuries,” added Matome.

Grade 7 pupil, Gontse Kalamane, 13, said life will be much easier now. “We used to shove each other in a long queue as there was no space. But now, with the new fully-fledged container kitchen donated to us, things will be better.”

Woolworths’ head of communications for social projects, Belinda Botha said: “We are happy with this partnership. Our children are the future, we want them to be educated. We have also donated R20 000 to the school from the funds we raise. Woolworths also plans to expand the school’s vegetables garden for food sustainability.”