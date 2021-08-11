News
‘How to make love’ and ‘Cassper Nyovest’ – what South Africans are Googling

Kaunda Selisho

According to Google trends, South Africans use the internet to answer pressing questions, stay informed and connect to government services

Musician Cassper Nyovest reveals US singer Ne-Yo's vocals will be featured on his new amapiano album | Picture: Twitter

After 15 years in existence, Google has released Google Trends data to show which topics, songs, celebrities, questions and current affairs items have been top of mind for South Africans.

According to Google’s list of the most searched topics on the search engine over the past 15 years, South Africans use the internet to find the answer to pressing questions, stay informed on topical issues, connect to government services and keep up with their favourite public figures.

Google trends also revealed that South Africans rely on the web to look for work, food, entertainment and health-related information.

Here are the top Google searches in South Africa over the past 15 years according to Google trends data.

Top searched South Africans

Cassper Nyovest
Cassper Nyovest. picture: Instagram
  1. Cassper Nyovest
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa
  3. Julius Malema
  4. Jacob Zuma
  5. Bonang Matheba
  6. Zodwa Wabantu
  7. Black Coffee
  8. Babes Wodumo
  9. Senzo Meyiwa
  10. Pearl Thusi

Top searched international celebrities

Kim Kardashian new look
Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram
  1. Kim Kardashian
  2. Chris Brown
  3. Justin Bieber
  4. Lil Wayne
  5. Christiano Ronaldo
  6. Donald Trump
  7. Ariana Grande
  8. Taylor Swift
  9. Lady Gaga
  10. One Direction
Picture: iStock.
  1. Load shedding
  2. Coronavirus South Africa
  3. National Treasury
  4. Election Results
  5. Heritage Day
  6. Boko Haram
  7. Hoërskool Driehoek
  8. Curfew South Africa
  9. Ramaphosa’s Wife
  10. Chesterville Durban

Top searched questions

Jacaranadas in bloom in Houghton, Johanneburg, 9 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
  1. Where to stay?
  2. How to make money fast?
  3. How to make love?
  4. What is love?
  5. What is my IP?
  6. How to make pancakes?
  7. How to download from YouTube?
  8. How to kiss?
  9. How to lose weight?
  10. How to lose belly fat?

Top sports events and tournament searches

  1. La Liga
  2. Champions League
  3. English Premier League
  4. PSL standings
  5. Rugby World Cup
  6. Serie A
  7. FA Cup
  8. England Championship
  9. Europa League
  10. Nedbank Cup
Dylan Kerr
Dylan Kerr, head coach of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila kisses the Nedbank Cup after winning it on Saturday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Top job searches, past 15 years in South Africa 

  1. DPSA vacancies
  2. Career Junction
  3. Job Mail
  4. Gumtree Jobs
  5. Eskom vacancies
  6. Government vacancies
  7. Transnet vacancies
  8. Jobs in Pretoria
  9. Best jobs
  10. DPSA circular

Top searched government services

  1. Home affairs
  2. Department of labour
  3. Department of Education
  4. E-filing
  5. Department of Home Affairs
  6. Post office
  7. City of Johannesburg
  8. City of Tshwane
  9. City Power
  10. Department of Justice

Top searched educational services  

  1. My Unisa
  2. Google Scholar
  3. UP portal
  4. Puff and pass
  5. University of Pretoria
  6. Google Classroom
  7. Department of Education
  8. UJ Ulink
  9. TUT ITS
  10. Rosebank College

Top searched “lyrics”

This screen grab courtesy of bideninaugural.org shows John Legend performing during the “Celebrating America” inaugural program for US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 on the day they were sworn in at the US Capitol in Washington DC. Photo by bideninaugural.org / AFP
  1. All of me lyrics
  2. Hallelujah lyrics
  3. Adele hello lyrics
  4. Despacito lyrics
  5. Thinking out loud lyrics
  6. Amazing grace lyrics
  7. Panda lyrics
  8. Drunk in love lyrics
  9. Say something lyrics
  10. WAP lyrics
  1. Romans Pizza
  2. KFC menu
  3. Nandos menu
  4. Debonairs pizza
  5. Ocean basket
  6. Chicken licken menu
  7. Food lovers market
  8. Pizza perfect
  9. Uber Eats
  10. Burger King menu
  1. Banting diet 
  2. Pregnancy signs
  3. Apple cider vinegar
  4. NHLS login
  5. Symptoms of coronavirus
  6. Chicken pox
  7. Cystic Fibrosis
  8. Lower back pain
  9. Citro soda
  10. Blood in urine

