Narissa Subramoney
14 Jul 2021
PICS: KZN residents panic buying as few shops remain open

Residents are also rallying together to protect the few stores left standing.

Panic buying has started amid pro-Zuma protests. Picture: Citizen.co.za/Hein Kaiser

As residents in ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are reeling from violent attacks on retailers, law-abiding citizens are now queuing outside the handful of shops that remain open and give in to panic buying.

People are flocking to these stores and petrol stations for essentials as ongoing lootings have left most affected malls and retailers empty.

Panic buying amid looting

In some cases, residents also appear to be panic buying as fear of uncertainty spreads across neighbourhoods.

There have been reports that frail care centres in Durban dependent on food deliveries have run out of supplies since looting began on Monday.

Community-based WhatsApp and Telegram groups have kept affected residents informed of where they can buy essentials like bread, baby formula and nappies.

Residents are also rallying together to protect the few stores left standing.

ALSO READ: 10 killed in Soweto mall stampede as Gauteng death toll increases

Opportunistic criminal activity

It’s understood that there are only two Spars left to supply the entire community of Empangeni in Northern KwaZulu-Natal after marauders hit down nearly every shop in the small town’s CBD in the past 36 hours.

Residents have also taken to social media to report opportunistic criminal activity by police officials.

A TikTok user accused metro police officers of soliciting bribes for expired motor vehicle licenses while residents were patrolling their streets in private vehicles on Monday night.

Another user accused two Durban-based SAPS officers of unfairly shutting down the Kensington Spar because the large queues for goods and services violated Covid-19 regulations.

Police have not been available to confirm or deny these reports.

Panic buying has started amid pro-Zuma protests. Picture: Hein Kaiser
Panic buying has started amid pro-Zuma protests. Picture: Hein Kaiser
Panic buying has started amid pro-Zuma protests. Picture: Hein Kaiser
Picture: Hein Kaiser
Picture: Hein Kaiser
Picture: Hein Kaiser

