News
Africa | News
AFP
1 minute read
12 Jul 2021
3:03 am

Egypt steps up penalties for sexual harassment

AFP

Multiple studies have found that most Egyptian women have experienced sexual harassment at least once in their lives.

People shop at a market on the eve of the first day of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt, 12 April 2021 (Issued 13 April 2021). Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam

Egypt’s parliament on Sunday passed a law toughening sentences for sexual harassment to at least five years in prison, Egyptian media outlets reported. 

The amendment makes sexual harassment a criminal offence, as opposed to a misdemeanour, and raises the minimum penalty from a year and half in prison plus a fine.

It also imposes a minimum sentence of seven years in prison for crimes in which the attacker uses a weapon, or in which multiple attackers are involved.

Multiple studies have found that most Egyptian women have experienced sexual harassment at least once in their lives.

Recent years have also seen a string of group attacks in crowded areas

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Sexual harassment doctor's ConCourt application fails, loses R616K
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

LIFESTYLE

'I kept quiet for too long,' says Metro FM's Pearl Modiadie
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

PHAKAAATHI

SA Under-23 coach Notoane speaks of challenges ahead of Egypt clash
1 month ago
1 month ago

WORLD SOCCER

Brazil football chief suspended after sexual harassment claim
1 month ago
1 month ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Sexual harassment doctor's ConCourt application fails, loses R616K
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

LIFESTYLE

'I kept quiet for too long,' says Metro FM's Pearl Modiadie
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

PHAKAAATHI

SA Under-23 coach Notoane speaks of challenges ahead of Egypt clash
1 month ago
1 month ago

WORLD SOCCER

Brazil football chief suspended after sexual harassment claim
1 month ago
1 month ago