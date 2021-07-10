News
Crime | News
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
10 Jul 2021
8:19 am

PIC: This is what illicit cigarettes worth R2 million look like

Citizen Reporter

The suspects will appear in the Musina magistrate's court on Monday.

Photo: iStock

The fight against the smuggling of illicit cigarettes continues following the arrest of two foreign nationals at Beitbridge border post on Friday morning, 9 July 2021.

The suspects were stopped in their tracks by authorities, allegedly smuggling a large consignment of illicit cigarettes into the country.

The Police received a tip-off about a bus with a trailer carrying illicit cigarettes in the vicinity of Beitbridge. The bus was spotted and routinely directed to the searching bay.

The Police, together with Customs Officials started searching the trailer and found 239 master boxes of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes and 35 cartoons worth over R3 Million.

illicit cigarettes beitbridge border 2 million
Photo: Arrive Alive

Two suspects were immediately arrested and the third one managed to evade arrest. The search for the escaped suspect is still continuing.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the members for swiftly responding to the information provided and arrested the suspects.

Lieutenant General Hadebe also thanked community members for continuously assisting the police in the fight against crime.

The suspects, aged 30 and 63 will appear in Musina magistrate’s court on Monday 12 July 2021 on a charge of possession of illicit cigarettes.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Covid-19: Gauteng 'not out of the woods' – Prof de Oliveira
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

NEWS

Weekend vaccinations to roll out from August
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

POLITICS

Bad news for Ace - Court rules Magashule's suspension stands
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Robert McBride suspension: New drama around SSA foreign branch head
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Covid-19: Gauteng 'not out of the woods' – Prof de Oliveira
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

NEWS

Weekend vaccinations to roll out from August
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

POLITICS

Bad news for Ace - Court rules Magashule's suspension stands
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Robert McBride suspension: New drama around SSA foreign branch head
1 day ago
1 day ago