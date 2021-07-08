Here are the first photos of Zuma in custody

Charles Cilliers

The former president is currently being assessed for two weeks before being assigned a prisoner status.

Photos of unknown origin were doing the rounds on WhatsApp on Thursday afternoon showing former president Jacob Zuma being attended by a correctional services officer in what looks like the medical wing of the Estcourt Correctional Centre in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola told the media on Thursday afternoon that Zuma would be placed in isolation for the first 14 days of his detention for his health and other needs to be assessed.

Thereafter, he will be given a prisoner classification status that takes his risks and needs into account.

He will become eligible for parole by December after serving a quarter of his 15-month sentence.

Lamola saw Zuma on Thursday morning and described him as being in good spirits. He ate breakfast and took his medication.

Former president Jacob Zuma in the Estcourt Correctional Centre after having his fingerprints taken. Picture: Supplied

Zuma said this week in a court application that he considers imprisonment a possible death sentence due to his age (79) and ill-health. He’s reportedly long battled diabetes, a heart condition and poor blood pressure.

The Estcourt facility was opened in 2019 after nearly two decades of refurbishment. It is now described as a “modern rehabilitation facility for offenders who are serving sentences longer than 24 months”, a bill that Zuma does not fit with his sentence of 15 months for contempt of court.

Mpumi Hadebe, the head of the prison, told journalists on Thursday that Zuma would have to don orange overalls while serving his sentence.

He will be allowed four visits per month, will be allowed to watch television, but will not be allowed to have a cellphone.

The SA Police Service confirmed in a statement after midnight that Zuma had been arrested just before the deadline of the Constitutional Court.

Earlier, a mass of cars had sped out of the Nkandla homestead at about three-quarters to midnight on Wednesday, with Zuma in one of the many SUVs.

Supporters massed at Nkandla were reportedly “dejected” at the news.

The ConCourt sentenced the former president last week.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture had approached the ConCourt on an urgent basis for an order that would compel Zuma to cooperate with the commission.

After being ordered to appear before the commission, Zuma released a statement accusing the commission and the ConCourt of victimising him. He vowed he would rather go to jail than appear before the commission.