Garden Route: Surge in hospital admissions, 95% spike in Covid-19 cases

News24 Wire

A resurgence in Covid-19 cases could be a devastating blow to hospitals in the area.

The Garden Route district has seen a 95% spike in Covid-19 infections over the past seven days. According to health authorities in the area, district hospitals have seen an increase in admissions, especially Mossel Bay Hospital.

George Hospital continues to admit many patients with Covid-19.

Covid-19 in Garden Route

Principal communications officer for the Garden Route and Central Karoo districts at the Western Cape health department Nadia Ferreira said all sub-districts had large percentage increases.

“The district had an increase of 2 311 new cases the past seven days. The George hospital currently has 44 Covid-19 patients, of which 15 are in high care.”

“All sub-districts are de-escalating non-essential services to cope with the increased load at primary health care facilities and hospitals.”

Cases on the rise

Garden Route District health director Zee Brickles said it is inevitable that cases will start to increase as people move between different provinces and gather.

“We have observed a number of small gatherings and events before Lockdown Level 4, which have contributed to the rise in numbers. People are also experiencing Covid fatigue and might not be as vigilant regarding mask-wearing, social distancing and hand sanitising as before.”

He said they are concerned about what the resurgence could mean for the hospitals in the area.

Still hope

“It puts a strain on our health care system. We have also had to de-escalate some of our services to address the increase in patients testing for Covid-19, contact tracing and clinical care needed at hospitals.

“But, we all can lessen the impact by adhering to the necessary safety measures.”

“Though we see increases in admissions, we are still able to cope, but we require everyone’s support and adherence to the safety measures we all need to follow to keep safe.”