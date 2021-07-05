Daily news update: Zuma cries apartheid, Mugg & Bean not closing, police investigating Nkandla gatherings

Kaunda Selisho

Former president Jacob Zuma says current events unfolding in South Africa are signs that the country is sliding back into the apartheid era.

Zuma addressed the media at his Nkandla homestead on Sunday night, and made it clear that he was not going to and himself over to the police station.

South African restaurant chain Mugg & Bean has had to debunk fake news that it would be closing down.

This after it found itself trending on Sunday when ANC Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said the franchise would be closing.

As of Sunday, South Africa has a further 16,585 new Covid-19 cases recorded since the last report.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this brings the country’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 2,062,896.

South African model and mom of three Lee-Ann Liebenberg has announced that she will be taking a social media break after declaring her divorce on Instagram on Friday night.

Liebenberg had many worried and wondering if her account had been hacked.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS), spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said that the police were dealing with the situation adequately but did not want to explain exactly how.

“We are dealing with the situation, we are hard at work dealing with this and unfortunately we are not dealing with it the way the media wants us to deal with it,” Naidoo told The Citizen.