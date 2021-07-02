Daily news update: Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane, Dlamini-Zuma’s court victory and Mutodi Neshehe

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application for leave to appeal the high court decision to set aside her report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC presidential election (CR17) campaign.

A High Court judgment which declared almost all of the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as unconstitutional and invalid has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

In May last year, the Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) launched proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, seeking to have the regulations promulgated under the Disaster Management Act set aside.

The police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Lindani Myeni will walk free as no charges are going to be filed against them.

This follows an investigation by Honolulu police who concluded that the shooting of Myeni in April this year was justified, Hawaii News Now reported.

Kekana was born on 4 August 1958 in Zebediela in the then-Transvaal. The South African singer-songwriter lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends. During this time the Neshehe family will ask some privacy during this mourning time,” reads the statement.

US comedian Bill Cosby was freed from prison Wednesday, in a blow to the #MeToo movement after a US court overturned his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 17 years ago.

The 83-year-old flashed the V sign outside his home near Philadelphia after leaving jail following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that he had been denied a fair trial. He did not answer reporters’ questions.

The 39 year-old won every trophy the Premier Soccer League had to offer in his time, most of them coming at Chiefs, with whom he won two league titles in three seasons between 2012 and 2015 under Stuart Baxter.