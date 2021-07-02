News
Daily news update: Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane, Dlamini-Zuma’s court victory and Mutodi Neshehe

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney

Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane in court: A detailed breakdown

Mkhwebane back in court for perjury case

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application for leave to appeal the high court decision to set aside her report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC presidential election (CR17) campaign.

SCA overturns ruling that declared lockdown rules unconstitutional

Minister for Planning, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (R). Picture: EPA-EFE/STR.

A High Court judgment which declared almost all of the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as unconstitutional and invalid has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

In May last year, the Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) launched proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, seeking to have the regulations promulgated under the Disaster Management Act set aside.

Lindani Myeni: Hawaii cops walk free as ‘shooting was justified’

Lindani Myeni

Members of the ANC National Youth Task Team protest outside the American Embassy on April 23, 2021 in Pretoria. The group demanded justice for Lindani Myeni, a South African rugby player who was shot in Hawaii. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

The police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Lindani Myeni will walk free as no charges are going to be filed against them.

This follows an investigation by Honolulu police who concluded that the shooting of Myeni in April this year was justified, Hawaii News Now reported.

Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away

steve-kekena-dead

Advocate and singer Steve Kekana. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Kekana was born on 4 August 1958 in Zebediela in the then-Transvaal. The South African singer-songwriter lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.

Former ‘Muvhango’ actor Mutodi Neshehe passes on

Mutodi Neshehe

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 24: Mutodi Neshehe during the launch of the AfricaRise Retail Concept Store at the Sandton City mall on October 24, 2019 in Sandton, South Africa. Pioneered by internationally acclaimed designer Thula Sindi, the store is a ground-breaking joint retail initiative that gives local and African entrepreneurs retail space to market their designs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends. During this time the Neshehe family will ask some privacy during this mourning time,” reads the statement.

PICS: Protests, media circus as freed Bill Cosby returns home

CHELTENHAM, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Attorney Jennifer Bonjean, Bill Cosby, spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, and others appear outside of Bill Cosby’s home on June 30, 2021 in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. Bill Cosby was released from prison after court overturns his sex assault conviction. Michael Abbott/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael Abbott / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

US comedian Bill Cosby was freed from prison Wednesday, in a blow to the #MeToo movement after a US court overturned his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 17 years ago.

The 83-year-old flashed the V sign outside his home near Philadelphia after leaving jail following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that he had been denied a fair trial. He did not answer reporters’ questions.

Kaizer Chiefs legend ‘Yeye’ hangs up his boots

Kaizer Chiefs - Reneilwe Letsholonyane - TS Galaxy

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane, seen here playing this season at TS Galaxy, has decided to hang up his boots. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The 39 year-old won every trophy the Premier Soccer League had to offer in his time, most of them coming at Chiefs, with whom he won two league titles in three seasons between 2012 and 2015 under Stuart Baxter.

 

