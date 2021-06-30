Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
2 minute read
30 Jun 2021
4:57 pm
News
Elections | News | Politics | Premium | South Africa

Covid-19 could halt local elections as it has with by-elections, say experts

Rorisang Kgosana

The Electoral Court has postponed by-elections in seven wards, but the future of the local government elections is not yet known.

Picture: Erasmus Nche/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
While today's seven by-elections were postponed at the last moment by the Electoral Court on Wednesday, the upcoming local government elections are also at risk of being placed on hold depending on the Covid-19 situation at the time, say political analysts. The Electoral Court ruled in favour of the Electoral Commission’s application to postpone the by-elections that were to take place in eight wards and four provinces on the same day. The commission sought the court’s approval, citing lockdown level 4 measures which prohibited gatherings, including political gatherings. ALSO READ: IEC denies claims it is hellbent on elections at all...

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Cadre deployment: PP spotlights Mbalula's irregular advisor appointments
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SAB to fight booze ban in urgent court application
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

CR17 matter to be heard by ConCourt tomorrow
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

NEWS

Phophet Mafa apologises after his wife's lobola video
3 hours ago
3 hours ago