Covid-19 could halt local elections as it has with by-elections, say experts

While today's seven by-elections were postponed at the last moment by the Electoral Court on Wednesday, the upcoming local government elections are also at risk of being placed on hold depending on the Covid-19 situation at the time, say political analysts. The Electoral Court ruled in favour of the Electoral Commission’s application to postpone the by-elections that were to take place in eight wards and four provinces on the same day. The commission sought the court’s approval, citing lockdown level 4 measures which prohibited gatherings, including political gatherings. ALSO READ: IEC denies claims it is hellbent on elections at all...

While today’s seven by-elections were postponed at the last moment by the Electoral Court on Wednesday, the upcoming local government elections are also at risk of being placed on hold depending on the Covid-19 situation at the time, say political analysts.

The Electoral Court ruled in favour of the Electoral Commission’s application to postpone the by-elections that were to take place in eight wards and four provinces on the same day.

The commission sought the court’s approval, citing lockdown level 4 measures which prohibited gatherings, including political gatherings.

ALSO READ: IEC denies claims it is hellbent on elections at all cost

The by-elections were to take place in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal and Northern Cape at 48 voting stations, with 71,305 voters registered.

These elections were to be the final by-elections ahead of the local government elections on 27 October.

The Electoral Court ruled for the elections to be postponed for 90 days but no more than 120 days.

Should the national local government elections arrive without the by-elections having taken place, voters would still continue to cast their votes for a new mayor, explained political analyst Andre Duvenhage.

“There will just be a continuation of elections. I think the by-elections will not take place,” he said.

With three of the postponed wards in the Western Cape, DA MP Werner Horn said the by-elections would have left electoral officials in breach of lockdown regulations as they would have to work after hours to count ballot votes.

“We did not oppose the Electoral Commission’s decision to postpone the by-elections because we agree that Level 4 regulations are not conducive for by-elections. Looking at it from the commission’s side, the curfew starts at the time voting stations close. Counting has to take place soon after polls have closed and by that time, [officials] would have breached the curfew,” he said.

The EFF also welcomed the decision, with spokesperson Vuyani Pambo saying elections should not come before the lives of voters and called for the October local government elections to be postponed.

“We also reiterate our call for the 2021 local government elections to be postponed and synchronised with the national government elections,” Pambo said.

[Read] The Electoral Commission has welcomed the decision of the Electoral Court to postpone eight by-elections scheduled for today https://t.co/R0xYINzndD @IECSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/4xJHogckK7 — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) June 30, 2021

Political analyst Levy Ndou said it was up to the Covid-19 situation at the time that would determine if the local government elections happen.

“The local government elections scheduled for October will be determined by the extent of the wave that we are in at that time. We don’t know where we will be in October or November,” Ndou said.

ALSO READ: How Covid-19 or lockdown could affect government elections

rorisangk@citizen.co.za