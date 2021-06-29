Pretoria police station set alight, Mamelodi fire station vandalised

Citizen reporter and News24 Wire

Computer equipment and documents in the detective section of the Rosslyn station were damaged.

Tshwane Emergency Services firefighters have contained a fire that gutted parts of the SAPS police station detective offices in Rosslyn.

The fire was reported shortly after 3pm on Monday.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson deputy chief Charles Mabaso said a team of firefighters, three fire engines, a water tanker and three light motor vehicles were deployed to the scene.

“Information we received on the scene was that some IT items and other documents in the section of the police detectives were burnt. Firefighters eventually managed to extinguish the fire,” Mabaso said.

Mabaso said the cause of the fire was unknown and an investigation was under way to determine the cause.

Emergency personnel remained on the scene to prevent any flare ups and to monitor the situation.

Mamelodi fire station vandalised

Elsewhere, theft and vandalism ran rampant at the city’s Mamelodi fire station construction site on Saturday.

City of Tshwane community safety alderman Karen Meyer said in a statement that security stationed at the site were attacked, with some having to be hospitalised.

Vandals destroyed windows and doors and stripped electrical cables.

Meyer said the construction of the fire station was nearing completion, with plans to finalise minor issues later this week ahead of its completion date.

“The city is assessing the damage at the site and will soon determine the way forward,” Meyer said.

“We have also added additional security to the site to prevent further theft and vandalism.”

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by News24 Wire