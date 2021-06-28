Sipho Mabena
Confusion, anxiety among small businesses over Gauteng travel ban

Sipho Mabena

New regulations lead to concerns among small businesses who depend on travel in and out of the Gauteng for survival.

Johannesburg. Picture: iStock
The travel ban in and out of Gauteng to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic has caused confusion and anxiety, particularly among small businesses who depend on the province for survival. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that because of the burden of infections in Gauteng, which has reported more than 60% of Covid-19 cases, travel in and out of the province for leisure purposes will be prohibited. Travel in and out of Gauteng will only be allowed for work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or for the transport of goods, with a permit. ALSO READ: Family meeting:...

