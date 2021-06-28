ConCourt set to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court case tomorrow

Citizen reporter

Three months ago, the Zondo Commission asked the ConCourt to jail Zuma for two years.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) is set to rule on Tuesday whether former president Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court.

This after he defied the ConCourt’s ruling in January that he should appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and answer questions put to him.

ALSO READ: Zuma jail term might be last resort for ConCourt, says analyst

Three months ago, the commission’s chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked the ConCourt to have Zuma jailed for two years for his refusal to honour a summons for him to appear before the commission.

The contempt of court proceedings were heard unopposed after Zuma made no submissions to the court in response.

One of the reasons Zuma has argued for his defiance was that he was still waiting for the outcome of his Pretoria high court application challenging Zondo’s decision in November 2020 not to recuse himself from hearing his testimony.

The former president has previously said he doesn’t fear being arrested.