24 hours in pictures, 25 June 2021
The scene of a cash in transit robbery on Modderfontein road near Zuurfontein, 25 June 2021. A Mercedes was used to ram the CIT vehicle and explosives were attempted to be used to blow up the van, but failed to explode. The police Bomb disposal unit conducted a controlled explosion do neutralize the explosives. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Bomb disposal unit conducts a controlled explosion at the scene of a cash in transit robbery on Modderfontein road near Zuurfontein, 25 June 2021. A Mercedes was used to ram the CIT vehicle and explosives were attempted to be used to blow up the van, but failed to explode. The police Bomb disposal unit conducted a controlled explosion do neutralise the explosives. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Bomb Disposal unit at the scene of a cash in transit robbery on Modderfontein road near Zuurfontein, 25 June 2021. A Mercedes was used to ram the CIT vehicle and explosives were attempted to be used to blow up the van, but failed to explode. The police Bomb disposal unit conducted a controlled explosion do neutralise the explosives. Picture: Neil McCartney
Major General Mthombeni (L) Minister of Police Bheki Cele at a crime scene were 27 seven man exchanged gun fire with law enforcement officers at Midrand in Johannesburg, 25 June 2021. 23 of the suspects were arrested and 4 were reported dead. Picture. Nigel Sibanda
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 25: Kevin Tway of the United States talks with his caddie on the 15th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2021 in Cromwell, Connecticut. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Drew Hallowell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
A crowd of EFF members outside the SAHPRA offices in Pretoria protesting for vaccines, 25 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses protesting members outside the SAHPRA offices in Pretoria, 25 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
LAKE POWELL, UTAH - JUNE 24: The tall bleached "bathtub ring" is visible on the rocky banks of Lake Powell at Reflection Canyon on June 24, 2021 in Lake Powell, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below average flow of water is expected to flow through the Colorado River Basin into two of its biggest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Lake Powell is currently at 34.56 percent of capacity, a historic low. The lake stands at 138.91 feet below full pool and has dropped 44 feet in the past year. The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
LAKE POWELL, UTAH - JUNE 24: A tire sits on dry land in a section of Lake Powell that used to be underwater on June 24, 2021 in Lake Powell, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below average flow of water is expected to flow through the Colorado River Basin into two of its biggest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Lake Powell is currently at 34.56 percent of capacity, a historic low. The lake stands at 138.91 feet below full pool and has dropped 44 feet in the past year. The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Catalan separatist Jordi Cuixart is pictured during an interview with AFP in his hometown of Montblanc, near Tarragona on June 25, 2021. - Jordi Cuixart is one of the nine Catalan separatists who were serving long prison sentences for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid were released from jail after being pardoned by Spain on June 23, 2021. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Protesters gather in front of the China's embassy in Paris, on June 25, 2021, in support to the Hong Kong Apple Daily, a pro-democracy tabloid which was forced to close under Hong Kong's new national security law. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
A fisherman casts his net from a boat in Dal Lake as the sun sets in Srinagar on June 24, 2021. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
A crane removes wreckage of a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, Florida on June 25, 2021. - Four people are now known to have died in the collapse of an oceanfront apartment building near Miami Beach, officials said Friday, while the number of unaccounted for has risen to 159 -- fueling fears of a much higher death toll. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)
A Miami-Dade firefighter works during a rescue operation of a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, Florida on June 25, 2021. - Four people are now known to have died in the collapse of an oceanfront apartment building near Miami Beach, officials said Friday, while the number of unaccounted for has risen to 159 -- fueling fears of a much higher death toll. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)
Kyra Condie of US is seen during the women's semi-final Lead competition of the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, on June 25, 2021. (Photo by Johann GRODER / various sources / AFP
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko reacts to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their women's singles semi-final tennis match on day five of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 25, 2021. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Rubble hangs from a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, Florida on June 25, 2021. - Four people are now known to have died in the collapse of an oceanfront apartment building near Miami Beach, officials said Friday, while the number of unaccounted for has risen to 159 -- fueling fears of a much higher death toll. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)
Uruguay's national football team head coach Oscar Washington Tabarez waves as he arrives at a training session at the Eurico Gaspar Dutra Stadium, in Cuiaba, Brazil, on June 25, 2021. (Photo by SILVIO AVILA / AFP)
Sikh devotees pay their respects on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the sixth Sikh Guru Hargobind at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 25, 2021. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)
