Rorisang Kgosana, Marizka Coetzer, Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni and Jonty Mark
4 minute read
25 Jun 2021
5:05 am
News
Covid-19 | News | Premium

Covid-19 victim remembers the ‘brutal virus’

Rorisang Kgosana, Marizka Coetzer, Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni and Jonty Mark

'You think you are asleep, but you are not, you are awake, and it’s because you are scared that you might die.'

Robert Marawa. Picture: Instagram
As the Gauteng Covid-19 infection rate continues to climb, tales of horror are emerging from recently infected citizens. Ilona Coetzer was among the two-thirds of employees at her workplace who recently tested positive for the virus. Coetzer tested positive on 18 June and has since been isolated at home with her three-year-old daughter. Coetzer’s nine-year-old son, who was writing exams, had to stay with family friends to avoid getting infected. At home, Coetzer was sleeping with a mask on in fear of infecting her daughter. She said when she started feeling sick around Youth Day, her nose and throat felt...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

NEWS

'I’m on my knees': Makhura pleads with Gauteng as Covid cases surge
21 mins ago
21 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Mpofu slates Ramaphosa and ANC, Black Coffee 'not paid a dime'
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

OPINION

Covid-19 vaccines should be compulsory. Here's why
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

NEWS

Health bodies back Sahpra, condemn 'reckless' EFF ahead of vaccines march
10 hours ago
10 hours ago