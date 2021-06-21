Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
4 minute read
21 Jun 2021
6:35 am
Business
Business | News | Premium | South Africa

New deal on car repairs: non-OEM workshops can now service your car

Ina Opperman

Every decision you make will have some repercussions if something goes wrong.

Picture: iStock
The guidelines issued by the Competition Commission for the Automotive Aftermarket give consumers certain rights when having work done on their cars, but it could be quite difficult for consumers to make sense of it all. The commission has clarified the rights of consumers regarding service and maintenance on their cars at a virtual consumer workshop on Friday, before the Automotive Aftermarket Guidelines come into operation on 1 July. However, it is important to remember that every choice you make from now on will have certain repercussions if something goes wrong. Car repairs If you use an independent service provider...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

OPINION

New car warranty choices way to go for consumer rights
1 week ago
1 week ago

BUSINESS NEWS

Here are your new options for servicing or repairing your car from 1 July
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

BUSINESS NEWS

Is it really in 'public interest' to tell black owners they can't sell to non-blacks?
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

BUSINESS NEWS

Car aftermarket guidelines: The good and the bad of third party servicing
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago